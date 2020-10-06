MACON, Ga. — Tuesday night is a big night for the commission. We're guaranteed to have at least four new commissioners, and then, four incumbents are challenged this year.

Candidates are running to fill seats for commissioners Larry Schlesinger, Joe Allen, Bert Bivins, and Scotty Shepherd. Commissioners Valerie Wynn, Mallory Jones, Virgil Watkins and Mayor Pro Tem Al Tillman are trying to keep their seats.

We talked to some of the candidates on how they spent their election day.

"We were out there all day waving, talking to people," said Billy Howell, who is running for District 7.

"We've been out all day, talking to voters last minute, waving signs. We feel very good. It was a very, very good day," said Seth Clark, who is running for District 5.

But after a big day campaigning, these candidates are spending a long night waiting.

"Listen, I'm feeling excited for the election. I'm ready for this to be over so I can get back to work," said District 9 incumbent Al Tillman.

"I think we should be bracing ourselves for somewhat of a long night or a couple long days, honestly," said District 8 incumbent Virgil Watkins.

Though many of the candidates want to see results as soon as possible, they want to make sure every vote is counted.

"I'm not confident on anything until all the ballots are counted and all the absentees," said Billy Howell.

"We need to take the time that we need to count every vote and make sure that it's counted," Clark said.

RELATED: Meet the 2 candidates running for Macon-Bibb County District 9 seat

RELATED: Meet the Macon-Bibb County commission District 8 candidates

RELATED: Meet the candidates for Bibb County District 7

RELATED: Meet the 4 candidates running for Macon-Bibb County Commission, District 5

RELATED: Early morning glitches impact Macon voting

RELATED: Election night ushers in new era for Macon-Bibb County commission

RELATED: Georgia House Speaker says voting issues reported on primary election day will be investigated

RELATED: Voters in Central Georgia report widespread issues at the polls

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.