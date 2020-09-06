MACON, Ga. — As soon as the polls opened at 7 a.m., people say they had glitches ranging from electronic ballots not working to some people not being able to cast their votes at all due to long wait times.

One voter who couldn't vote was Tony Blakley.

"We get in there, they couldn't check us in, the machines weren't ready. They only had two machines that looked like they were plugged in," he says.

Blakley says he's voted at Northeast High School for over 30 years and he's never had any major problems.

"It was bad and I hate to know that my tax money is going to pay for that fiasco, and now I don't get to vote," he says.

Blakley waited for an hour, but had to leave at 7:30 to get to work on time. But because of his schedule, he won't make it back to the polls today.

Just minutes away at New Griswoldville Baptist Church, Amelita Martin says she did get to vote, but not on the machine.

"I'm just very concerned that I had to fill out a paper ballot in 2020 and I worry about my vote being counted," she says.

Although the machines were up and running at the church by 9:30, there were similar delays at Macon Evangelistic Church, where Susan Wade says the scanner was not working.

"They were just having everyone place their printed ballot into the document feeder on the scanner. I mean, you could see everybody's just stacked up," she says.

By Tuesday afternoon, most voters did say those problems from the morning were fixed.

