MACON, Ga. — Macon-Bibb's newest mayor candidate says he's got the vision and the business solutions to help the county flourish.

Marc Whitfield was the fifth candidate to qualify last week for the 2020 mayor's race, after Lester Miller, Larry Schlesinger, Blake Sullivan and Cliffard Whitby.

All five paid the $3,000 qualifying fee to make the May 19 ballot.

Whitfield says he has spent 35 years in finance, banking and business consulting, working for GEICO, BB&T, SunTrust and Wachovia/Wells Fargo banks.

By email, he told 13WMAZ that he wrote Macon's initial Workforce Development Program and helped create the initial Police Activity League Program (PAL) for the City of Macon with his father, Wilbur Whitfield.

Whitfield writes he's served on numerous public-service boards, including the First Choice Primary Care Board, the Workforce Development Board and the Police Activity League program.

Bibb candidates qualify for May races MACON, Ga. - There are now five official candidates to qualify for Macon-Bibb mayor. Lawyer Lester Miller and developer Cliffard Whitby qualified Wednesday afternoon, joining county commissioner Larry Schlesinger and businessman Blake Sullivan in the race. A fifth candidate qualified Friday morning: He is retired banker Marc Whitfield.

He says he attended St. Peter Claver Catholic School, Mount de Sales Academy and Southwest High School. He went to Howard University and earned a degree in finance from Mercer University.

"I have decided to run for mayor, because I have a deep understanding of and appreciation for Macon's rich and complex history and its unlimited potential. Both my educational and professional backgrounds have prepared me for the responsibility of [mayor] and has provided me with both the vision and business solutions to rebuild Macon-Bibb to flourish," he said in the email.

While he's never served in an elected post, Whitfield was campaign manager for Daron Lee's campaign for Warner Robins council in 2013 and was chairman of Jack Ellis' campaign for mayor in 2011.

Early voting on the mayor's race starts April 27. If there's a runoff, it would happen July 21.

MORE ELECTION COVERAGE

Five-man field set for Macon-Bibb mayor's race

VERIFY: Did Mayor Robert Reichert begin his term with a negative bank balance?

Doctors, lawyers, business owners take sides in Macon-Bibb mayor's race

Lester Miller donor pleaded guilty in defense-fraud case, campaign records say

'This is a fight for our community': Cliffard Whitby announces six-point plan to reduce crime in Macon

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.