The campaign ad heavily edits Miller’s comments about involving African American women in government

MACON, Ga. — 13WMAZ viewers are calling into question a commercial paid for by the Cliffard Whitby campaign for mayor.

They say the ad takes Miller’s comments on diversity out of context and asked us to Verify the facts about the ad, running on 13WMAZ this week.

The Whitby campaign sent 13WMAZ a statement Thursday afternoon saying they stand behind the ad.

One viewer wrote "that has clearly been edited to make it look like Lester Miller is talking disparagingly about African-American women."

Another viewer called the ad "deplorable" and said, "Lester’s remarks are taken out of context.”

The ad includes parts of a quote from Lester Miller, taken from an interview with 13WMAZ.

In the original interview, Miller was talking about the importance of county government listening to diverse voices. He said, “It's hard to get a good female perspective from especially an African American female, when you're sitting at a table and you have issues that are concerning poverty and child support and lack of education, when you have nobody seated at that table that can give that perspective," said Miller.

The Whitby commercial uses only a portion of that.

In the commercial, viewers heard this: "It's hard to get a good female perspective from especially an African American female.... poverty and child support and lack of education."

The 13WMAZ video was edited to remove 13 words in the middle of Miller’s statement and then 13 words at the end of his statement.

We reached out to both campaigns for comments about the advertisement.

The Whitby campaign wrote:

"The Whitby 2020 campaign stands behind this ad. We know that the people of Macon-Bibb heard what Lester Miller said, and we believe they will take that into account on August 11th. We look forward to listening to the people of Macon-Bibb and welcoming all people to the table while building a future we can all be proud of."

Miller's campaign sent us this statement.