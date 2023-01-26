Macon-Bibb County Mayor Lester Miller announces 2024 reelection bid

Macon-Bibb County will hold its elections for mayor and commission in the primary election of 2024.

MACON, Ga. — Macon's mayor is asking you to elect him for four more years in office.

According to a news release, Lester Miller launched his reelection campaign as Macon-Bibb County mayor Thursday night at the Hargray Capitol Theater.

More than 250 people gathered in support of Miller, raising over $300,000 for the campaign.

In the release, Miller touted his work in strengthening Macon's law enforcement, boosting the economy, and fighting crime.

“Together we have fully funded law enforcement, enacted historic property tax relief and created a fiscally sound Macon-Bibb County that is focused on job creation and improving quality of life and opportunity for generations to come. We are creating a stronger, safer community where everyone has the opportunity to thrive, and that work must continue,” said Miller.

Miller has long been a familiar face in Macon. He played baseball at Southwest High School and got his bachelor's and law degree at Mercer University.

He has worked as the practitioner of his Macon law firm downtown, served on the Bibb County Board of Education for seven years, and was board president for three years.

Miller was elected Macon-Bibb County mayor in 2020, beating out his opponent, Macon businessman Cliffard Whitby, with 59.2% of the vote.