Macon-Bibb County names Tom Gillon permanent election supervisor

Gillon was the election board's official recommendation after the county commission declined to vote on Canetra Ford.

Example video title will go here for this video

MACON, Ga. — Macon-Bibb County finally has a permanent election supervisor.

County commissioners gave Interim Supervisor Tom Gillon the top job around 6 p.m. Tuesday. He held the interim post for well over a year before Tuesday night's decision.

In January 2022, Jeannetta Watson stepped down from the position. A few months later, the election board recommended Canetra Ford for the new supervisor, but county commissioners didn't vote on her.

Then, Mayor Lester Miller announced he would form a committee to choose the supervisor -- a Democrat and Republican from the commission, and a Democrat and Republican from the election board plus himself.

That ignited a lawsuit against the county with the election board arguing the mayor didn't have that authority.

Former Election Board Chairman Mike Kaplan says Judge Connie Williford dropped the lawsuit in May, saying they couldn't sue the county since they're part of the county.

Mayor Miller says he hopes to put the suit behind him and move forward.

"Commission took the next step, and that was approving Tom Gillon as the permanent elections supervisor. He's been there over a year. We believe he's doing a good job. There's no elections this year, but we want to make sure that next year, we're good and ready before the next elections come up," said Miller.

Gillon was the election board's official recommendation after the county commission declined to vote on Ford.