Macon District Attorney Anita Howard announces run for re-election

MACON, Ga. — Macon District Attorney Anita Reynolds Howard announced Sunday she plans to run for re-election.

She announced in front of friends, family and supporters at a fundraiser at the Tubman Museum, according to campaign spokesperson Keisha Carter.

The Macon Judicial Circuit covers Bibb, Crawford and Peach counties.

Howard became the first African American and first woman elected District Attorney of the Macon Judicial Circuit in December 2020. She won with roughly 70 percent of the vote over Democrat incumbent David Cooke.

Sunday, she spoke about how she’s diversified her office since being elected and how she plans to continue her work with the Restoring Inspiration by Success in Education (R.I.S.E) program.

She and her office launched the program a year into her term. It aims to support the mental health of kids around Bibb County by helping traumatized young people put their lives back together so they don't fall into a cycle of crime themselves.