Macon man qualifies to run against Rep. Dale Washburn for Georgia House District 144

MACON, Ga. — Rep. Dale Washburn now has competition in the race to hold state House District 144. Jayson Stonne says he's running for the seat.

Stonne moved from Los Angeles to Georgia in 2019 and now lives in Macon where he says he takes care of his mom.

Stonne says he's a writer who owns a small multimedia production company, JC Stonne Entertainment Group.

Stonne says one of his top priorities is putting restrictions in schools to "protect children" from Critical Race Theory, the teaching of racial concepts that Republicans describe as "divisive."

"My three main issues are protecting children, defending the constitution and putting a shield between Georgia and the 'woke' federal government," said Stonne.

On other hand, Washburn says he's running again to keep developing laws on private property rights and simplifying taxes for Central Georgians.

Washburn won the seat in 2018. He's been in the real estate brokerage business for the past 47 years.

Washburn says one product of his time in office is the OLOST, a penny sales tax passed last year. It aims to decrease property tax in Macon-Bibb County.

"If you send me to Atlanta, I will always try to cash votes for what's best for Georgia's families. What's best for Georgia's business. Those two things are normally compatible," Washburn said.