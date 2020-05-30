MACON, Ga. — Three candidates are running to fill Bibb County Commissioner Scotty Shepherd's District 7 seat. Wanya Reese spoke to the candidates about their priorities if elected into office. District 7 covers south Macon and three candidates are running for that seat.

Bill Howell, Tim Rivers, and Bonnie Thompson are running for Scotty Shepherd's seat.

"I was born in raised in Macon, I've been a general contractor for the last 25 years," Howell said.

Bill Howell says helping the Bibb County Sheriff's Office get more funding will be his number one priority.

"Countywide, absolutely public safety is number one, we can't fix anything else until we fix that. If the citizens don't feel safe they can't get out and shop, be out, they just don't," Howell said.

Howell wants to increase deputy pay, clean up blight, and fix drainage.

"There is money in that program (SPLOST) for blight, I just see a long of wrangling and back and forth. We have the money there. Let's quit talking about it and do something," Howell said.

Howell says this can all be done without a property tax increase, but Tim Rivers says he has the experience to help south Macon.

"The crime rate is ridiculous right now. What are we up to now, like 25 homicides?" Rivers said.

Rivers says he is an Army veteran with law enforcement experience which could help lower crime.

"I want to get in and do a proposal where I can fix the salary discrepancy for public safety workers, I want to assist in building up the resources and jobs, basically what I'm saying, Wanya, is bringing back more business to the south side community," Rivers said.

He also wants to clean up blight, start programs to curb youth violence and protect hunters' rights.

"I know how to do budget, and I want to propose zero-based budgeting. With zero-based budgeting, guess what? Every fund that comes out has to be signed off for, has to be accounted for," River said.

Bonnie Thompson is running with 26 years of experience with the federal government as an IT specialist.

"I've grown up and lived in District 7 from a baby," Thompson said.

Thompson priorities include noise barriers along I-75 south, improving the Eisenhower Parkway corridor, and cleaning up blight.

"Our officers need to be able to handle these issues, so they need to be able to connect with the commissioner that is in these districts so the commissioner can help them learn what is going on in the community and what is the problem," Thompson said.

Thompson also hopes to make truck stops along I-75 safer with more deputies, and she, too, wants to balance the budget without a tax increase.

"The first responders and law enforcement should not be cut, OK? The people have to be protected regardless of what is going on, the rest us and commissioners will have to take some furlough days," Thompson said.

RELATED: Concerned about Macon-Bibb’s budget? Here’s how to get your voice heard

RELATED: Everything you need to know about Central Georgia's upcoming primary election

RELATED: Creque challenges Hartwig in Houston County District Attorney primary

RELATED: Meet Macon-Bibb County mayoral candidate Cliffard Whitby

RELATED: Meet 2020 Macon-Bibb County mayoral candidate Blake Sullivan

RELATED: Meet the 4 candidates running for Macon-Bibb County Commission, District 5

RELATED: Meet the Republican State Representative candidates for District 147

RELATED: Meet the 2 candidates running for Bibb County Board of Education's District 3 seat

RELATED: Meet the candidates running for Macon district attorney

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.