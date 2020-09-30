Student organizations at Mercer University came together to host an outdoor watch party for Tuesday night's debate.

MACON, Ga. — Dozens of students showed up with their masks on and were fired up watching the debate.

13WMAZ asked them their thoughts on the debate and how this will set the tone for the next two. This is what some of them had to say.

"I came to this debate because I want to turn on the news and feel confident in my government," says Young Democrats supporter Avery Grillo. "It's upsetting to feel like the conversations happening on the TV right now don't necessarily lend itself to a collaborative government where Democrats and Republicans are working together."

Alex Hanberry, chairman with the College Republicans, says, "We knew with how coronavirus and everything going on in the country this was definitely going to be a heated and passionate debate, so I definitely think going in we had anticipation that they would definitely go all out and really argue their points."

Rylan Allen, Young Democrats supporter, says, "The questions and the topics that are being asked, it kind of shows what the gentlemen are thinking are the most prevalent topics and what they've prepared themselves for, so whichever ones we'll see tweeted about in the next few hours will probably be the next topics that will be introduced in the next debate."

"The word that defines not only the debate but the political climate as a whole is 'tense,' and I think you're seeing that. It didn't take long for both of them to really start going at each other in a way that I've never seen before," says College Republicans vice chairman John Longshore.

This is just the first of three presidential debates leading up to Election Day.

All students tell us they're curious to see how this set the tone.

There are three more debates, including the vice presidential debate with Mike Pence and Kamala Harris on October 7.