ATLANTA — Vice President Mike Pence will be in Georgia again on Friday, exactly one week after he was in the state for a lunch and business roundtable.

According to the White House, Pence will arrive at Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta shortly before 10 a.m., and then attend a memorial service for the Christian evangelist Ravi Zacharias, who died earlier this month.

Afterward, Pence will lead a conversation with small business owners on reopening the economy and leave Georgia sometime tomorrow evening.

Last week, the vice president visited the Peach State for a roundtable at Waffle House headquarters with restaurant industry executives and lunch with Gov. Brian Kemp at an Atlanta cafe, to see how the state is reopening.

At that roundtable, Pence hailed Kemp for "leading the way" and making Georgia an "example to the nation."

The principle cause for Pence's latest visit, Zacharias was highly influential in the world of evangelical philosophy and ministry through nearly a half-century of work. He founded Ravi Zacharias International Ministries in Toronto in the early 1980s and eventually moved it to Atlanta.

When he died on May 19, Pence called the Indian-born faith leader a "man of faith who could 'rightly handle the word of truth' like few others in our time & he was my friend."





