Members of Georgia Air National Guard deployed amid rising Russia-Ukraine tensions

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Members of the Georgia Air National Guard's 165th Airlift Wing in Savannah have been deployed to Europe amid rising tensions between Russia and Ukraine, according to a news release.

On Tuesday, things continued to escalate in eastern Europe as Russian lawmakers granted President Vladimir Putin authority to use military force outside of the country.

Members of the 165th Airlift Wing, located at the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport, deployed on Feb. 16 to support U.S. Air Force Europe, according to the release. The members will help with a tactical airlift package that supplies logistical support and military aid.

"Collectively, this force is trained and equipped for a variety of missions to deter aggression and to reassure and defend our Allies," the 165th Airlift Wing said.

While the U.S. already has around 80,000 troops stationed throughout Europe, a senior defense official revealed in early February that another 3,000 troops were being sent to Poland to join 1,700 others already assembling in demonstration of American commitment to NATO allies. Another 1,000 soldiers based in Germany were also shifting to Romania in a similar mission, according to local reports.

On Tuesday, Russian lawmakers authorized Putin to use military force outside of the country--with President Joe Biden responding with sanctions against Russian banks. A total 150,000 Russian troops remain massed across three sides of Ukraine. U.S. troops also repositioned to the Baltic nations on NATO's eastern flank that borders Russia.