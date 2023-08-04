DeSantis replaces campaign manager

A new New York Times/Siena College poll​ found Trump leading DeSantis 44-20 in Iowa among a group of likely Iowa caucusgoers.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is replacing his presidential campaign manager amid continued struggles in the polls with former President Donald Trump and doubts from big-money donors.

The team's spokesperson confirmed Generra Peck is being replaced by James Uthmeier, who served as DeSantis' chief of staff in the governor's office. Peck previously helped DeSantis notch a decisive victory for a second term as governor last fall and will remain as the campaign's chief strategist as part of the organization's overall restructuring, according to the outlet The Messenger, which first reported on the shakeup Tuesday morning.

David Polyansky is being added to the team, as well, the campaign said. He was working for the pro-DeSantis super PAC Never Back Down.

"James Uthmeier has been one of Governor DeSantis' top advisors for years and he is needed where it matters most: working hand in hand with Generra Peck and the rest of the team to put the governor in the best possible position to win this primary and defeat Joe Biden, reads a statement from the campaign.

"David Polyansky will also be a critical addition to the team given his presidential campaign experience in Iowa and work at Never Back Down. We are excited about these additions as we continue to spread the governor's message across the country. It's time to reverse our nation's decline and revive America's future."

A new New York Times/Siena College poll found Trump leading DeSantis 44-20 in Iowa among 432 likely Iowa caucusgoers — a strong showing but with signs the Florida governor's campaigning in the Hawkeye state is having an effect among voters there, according to the Times.

The poll showed DeSantis leading more with Iowa GOP voters than nationally; more Iowa GOP voters than those nationwide support Trump.

Recent reporting, however, has cast doubts on DeSantis' ability to reel in donors to fund his campaign — one that has been retooled by cutting staff amid unexpected financial trouble. Hedge fund CEO Ken Griffin no longer will support DeSantis in his fight against Disney over educational policies, and Nelson Peltz took issue with the governor's "severe" stance on abortion, The Financial Times reported.

Never Back Down founder Ken Cuccinelli, however, says the ground game in supporting DeSantis is strong.