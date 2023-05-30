Debt ceiling deal puts end to student loan repayment pause | Here's when payment is expected

President Biden agreed to put an end to the pause on student loan repayment as part of the deal to suspend the nation's debt limit through 2025.

ATLANTA — Editor's note: The video above is about how a US House Bill looks to repeal the student debt relief program and the continued uncertainty still ahead for borrowers

Student loan payments will now be restarted as part of the deal reached by President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to avoid defaulting on the United States debt narrowly.

Republicans have long sought to reel back the Biden administration's efforts to provide student loan relief and aid to millions of borrowers during the coronavirus pandemic. Here are details on when repayment could start and the state of Biden's student loan relief plan.

When's the earliest borrowers could be expected to pay?

According to the 99-long-page document or deal, the pause would end in the final days of August.

What about the student loan relief plan?

While the GOP proposal to rescind the White House's plan to waive $10,000 to $20,000 in debt for nearly all borrowers failed to make it into the package, Biden agreed to end the pause on student loan repayment.

Meanwhile, the fate of student loan relief will be decided by the Supreme Court, which is dominated 6-3 by its conservative wing. During oral arguments in the case, several of the justices expressed deep skepticism about the legality of Biden’s plan.

Chief Justice John Roberts mentioned the program’s cost — an estimated $400 billion over 30 years — and its wide impact on millions of Americans. Most observers, he said, would think, “that’s something for Congress to act on.”

Conservative Justice Brett Kavanaugh pointed out Congress had declined to pass student loan relief, so Biden did it himself. That, he said, “seems problematic.”

The only hope for Biden’s plan appeared to be a legal technicality. A decision is expected before the end of June.

Does this affect the PSLF program?

No, there's no impact on this program. The Public Service Loan Forgiveness program was passed earlier this month and is open to teachers, librarians, nurses, public interest lawyers, military members and other public workers.

It cancels a borrower's remaining student debt after 10 years of public interest work or 120 monthly payments.