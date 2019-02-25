TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Some Florida lawmakers believe distracted driving goes beyond just texting or changing music.

SB 76, sponsored by Republican Rep. Jackie Toledo and fellow Republican Sen. Wilton Simpson, aims to make Florida's distracted driving laws much tougher.

Right now, Florida drivers aren't allowed to text behind the wheel. But, it's only a secondary offense, which means police have to find another reason to pull somebody over before issuing a warning or citation for using the phone.

If passed, this new bill would make texting a primary offense. But, it wouldn't stop there. The legislation would also classify holding a phone, putting on makeup, petting your dog or even reading and writing as "distracted driving."

The politicians behind the bill hope to improve driver safety, prevent crashes related to distracted driving and allow law enforcement to stop vehicles and issue citations more easily.

