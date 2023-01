What to know about Georgia's new House speaker

“You get a lot more done in life, and certainly in government, if you’re amenable to other people’s positions, their viewpoints,” Burns told The Associated Press.

ATLANTA — Jon Burns has made a reputation as everyone's friend during his 18 years in the Georgia House. Now he hopes that affability will serve him as the chamber's speaker, one of the most powerful people in the state.

“You get a lot more done in life, and certainly in government, if you’re amenable to other people’s positions, their viewpoints,” Burns told The Associated Press on Thursday. “And I don’t think there’s anything wrong with having a laugh while you’re working.”

The 180-member House voted unanimously to make Burns the speaker on Monday after Republicans nominated him in November. Burns, the House majority leader since 2015, becomes the long-term successor to the late Speaker David Ralston. Ralston had become a towering figure in state government by the time he died in November.

Reluctant to overstep before the chamber officially elects him, Burns has said little about his policy plans.

“This House will continue to lead,” Burns said after taking the gavel for the first time. “It will continue to be independent while working with our colleagues in the Senate and the governor.”

The 56-member Senate also convened Monday and chose Republican John Kennedy of Macon as president pro tem.

The 70-year-old Burns, who lives in a rural portion of fast-suburbanizing Effingham County west of Savannah, will shepherd a smaller Republican majority than Ralston worked with.

He said he wants to provide continuity with Ralston's term, projecting a conservatism that shies away from ideological excesses while maintaining a Republican majority against increasing Democratic strength.

Burns said he "won't have any problem making a decision," but said he may move more slowly than Ralston did because his “style is to bring in the different viewpoints.”

“It’ll be much more inclusive, but much of it will be the same,” Burns said, crediting Ralston's mentorship.

A timberland owner and onetime farmer, Burns would keep the speakership in rural hands. That's where power in the House has traditionally resided despite the growing population dominance of metro Atlanta.

Burns' grandparents settled in southeast Georgia in the early 1900s. His father, Guerry Burns became successful through logging, farming and timber growing. Guerry Burns also was elected to the Effingham County school board and county commission, which Jon Burns said set an example of public service.

“His father was involved in the wood industry, and I think he bought every piece of property he could when it was cheap," said state Rep. Bill Hitchens, a fellow Effingham County Republican and friend of Burns’ father before his 2011 death. "And it paid off for their family in the long run.”

Today, Jon Burns owns 1,600 acres (650 hectares) in Effingham and Screven counties, plus property in coastal Camden County and a house at Lake Oconee. His property is assessed as worth nearly $3.9 million.

Burns attended Georgia Southern University and returned home to farm while attending law school at night in Savannah. But he never practiced law for a living. Burns said he “got sand in my shoes and never could get it out” and wanted to raise his sons in the country.

He developed a farm supply business, and eventually stopped farming. His sons founded Georgia Exports Co., which bills itself as the top exporter of southern yellow pine logs in the United States.

Burns has cruised to reelection without a Democratic challenger since 2010 in a strongly Republican district. Tony Chiariello, Democratic Party chairman for Effingham County, said Burns has also won over some Democrats as a strong supporter of public schools.

“Jon Burns is a very good politician, and he has made some very good friends among the Democrats in Effingham County, including in the African American community,” Chiariello said. “I don’t vote for Jon Burns, but I think he’s a decent fellow.”

In the House, he developed a reputation for a willingness to help anyone. Rep. Chuck Efstration, a Dacula Republican and incoming House majority leader, said he stopped into Burns' office to seek help on an issue when Efstration was a new member who “didn't even know where the bathroom is."

“He was just so welcoming and gave me a warm offer of assistance,” Efstration said.

Minority Democrats say that while they don't get everything they want from Burns, they have found him to be upfront and fair.

“When he could help, he would," said Rep. Al Williams, a Democrat from Midway. "When he couldn't, he was honest and would tell you so.”

Burns helped win $60 million for a convocation center that broke ground in May at Georgia Southern in Statesboro. He helped land $43 million for a new parkway planned to ease commuter traffic between Effingham County and Savannah.

Thanks to his amiable nature, Burns comes across as “a normal guy,” said Eric Johnson, a former Republican state Senate leader who lives in Effingham County. “Even the people in Effingham, they don’t know how powerful he is.”

Johnson said Burns and his wife, Dayle, struggled in deciding whether Burns should seek to succeed Ralston — mostly because it would mean more time away from home and their five grandchildren.

Johnson said Dayle Burns, a retired school principal, will frequently be at the Capitol as one of her husband’s most trusted confidants.

“You underestimate her, it’s at your own peril. She’s like Marty Kemp to the extent she’s a full political partner and adviser," Johnson said, likening her to the wife of Republican Gov. Brian Kemp.

Johnson said Burns and Ralston share similar political views, though their personalities are distinct.