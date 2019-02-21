ATLANTA — A newly proposed law would make driver's licenses issued to undocumented immigrants to clearly state that they are not U.S. citizens.

The law, which has been proposed by Georgia Rep. Jeff Jones (R. - Brunswick), would include the words "NOT U.S. CITIZEN" across the right side of the photograph.

Rep. Jones said it's a necessary change in an editorial printed in December - before he introduced the legislation. He added, also, that this is a voting security measure designed to prevent non-citizens from trying to vote illegally.

He pointed out in the opinion piece that many "lucky illegal aliens" do have driver's licenses in Georgia that are indistinguishable from those given to U.S. citizens.

"While it is illegal for non-citizens to vote in elections in Georgia, state law considers the driver’s licenses and ID Cards we are granting to non-citizens to be 'proper ID' at our polls," Jones wrote.

But Rep. Brenda Lopez Romero (D. - Norcross) said the existing licenses - which have "limited term" printed on them, are good enough.

"What need is there to say that someone is not a U.S. citizen when you already have a limited term on your driver's license," Romero said. "So, what is the purpose of this bill if not to simply broadcast and kid of shame?"

The new license will also have the words "Not for federal use" written on it, meaning these new licenses wouldn't be part of the federal "REAL ID Act" of 2005.

"Federal law (REAL ID Act of 2005) says that illegal aliens who have a delay or deferral on deportation can use that temporary condition as 'evidence of lawful status' and may be granted credentials that are accepted as federal ID," Jones wrote. "It is important to understand that the law does not require any state -- including Georgia -- to do this."

Romero said the bill also outlaws Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) - or Dreamers from getting any kind of license. She's hoping the legislature disregards the bill as the general assembly slowly rolls toward adjournment in early April.

