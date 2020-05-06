PERRY, Ga. — There are many ways to make an impact in your community, and one of them is voting.

That's why people in Perry got up bright and early to hit the streets as they strolled to the Perry courthouse to vote early.

The walk was planned by Teresa Duncan who wanted to give her fellow voters a sense of community as they cast ballots.

"My standpoint was to get everybody that's willing and able to come out and march," says Duncan. "Even if you're not registered, come out to the polls and get prepared for the November election."

With protests across the country calling for social change, Duncan says she feels that voting is more important than ever.

"If you sit down and don't do anything about it, it's going to continue to get out of hand," says Duncan. "It's very important to the people in my community that we get out, take a stand, let our votes count, let our voices be heard."

Duncan says she plans to hold another 'Stroll to the Polls' walk next Tuesday at Rozar Park.

