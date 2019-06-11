WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Kevin Lashley has defeated incumbent Tim Thomas for the Warner Robins Post 4 city council seat.

Lashley received 819 votes, and Thomas received 555 votes.

Talking about his goals for the city last month, Lashley said, "I’m not coming into this not thinking that it’s gonna be a difficult job," he said. "I’m not gonna sit there and focus on pet projects. My entire project is the entire city. I want the entire city to grow. I want the entire city to be the vision that we all have for it -- working hand-in-hand with the base, working hand-in-hand with communities around us to make all of middle Georgia a better place."

In October, superior court judge Katherine Lumsden ruled Kevin Lashley could run for the Post 4 City Council seat after a dispute by Tim Thomas' wife claiming that Lashley didn't live in the district.

