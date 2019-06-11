WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Larry Curtis will keep his seat in the Post 6 Warner Robins City Council race.

Curtis defeated Jon Nichols and Miranda Britt, receiving 51.17 percent of the vote. Nichols received 382 votes, and Britt finished with 161 votes.

Curtis, who took over the late Mike Davis’ seat back in February of this year, said he ran to make a change in his community.

“I want to bring the resources back to my district to make it beautiful again. It’s so devastated by blight. We need to clean up our area,” he said last month.

“I actually care for the city. I don’t have no hidden agenda. I wasn’t handpicked by anybody," said Curtis. “I didn’t just wake up one day and say, ‘Hey, I think I want to be on city council.’ I’m here for the citizens. I’m gonna always support the citizens, I’m gonna be a voice for the citizens. I’m gonna bring their concerns forward and they’re gonna get addressed one way or another.”

