Georgia lawmakers introduce bill to rename Atlanta VA after Sen. Max Cleland

A new bipartisan bill was introduced to Georgia lawmakers.

ATLANTA — There's new support to rename Atlanta VA Medical Center after the late Sen. Max Cleland, and it will be up to Georgia lawmakers to make it happen.

The bipartisan bill was introduced Friday to Georgia lawmakers. The bill aims to rename the metro Atlanta VA to Joseph Maxwell Cleland Atlanta Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center.

The proposed legislation is meant to honor the Georgia war hero and political giant Sen. Max Cleland. Cleland died on Nov. 9 at 79 years old.

“Joseph Maxwell Cleland was a patriot, veteran, and lifelong civil servant who proudly served Georgia, the United States, and all veterans and members of the Armed Forces of the United States," the proposed legislation reads.

Cleland grew up in Lithonia, enrolled at Emory University, and joined the U.S. Army. He fought in Vietnam in the late 1960s where he lost both legs and his right arm catching a live grenade. Two years after the grenade almost took his life, Cleland became the youngest member of the Georgia Senate in 1970 and would become one of the state's most notable political figures for decades after.

“Georgia and our nation have lost a true giant of public service, a compassionate leader and passionate patriot with a big heart for our veterans and communities. It is a great privilege to bring Republicans and Democrats together to honor a man of Senator Cleland’s magnitude. May his life, legacy, and name live forever in our hearts and in our spirits," Sen. Reverand Raphael Warnock said in a statement. Warnock introduced the bill to the Georgia Senate.