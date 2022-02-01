Rep. Dollar announces resignation from Georgia House of Representatives

Dollar chaired the House Creative Arts and Entertainment Committee.

ATLANTA — Georgia State Rep. Matt Dollar of Marietta has resigned.

The Republican lawmaker announced Tuesday he has stepped down from his seat in the Georgia House of Representatives. Dollar represented House District 45, which encompasses East Cobb County and Sandy Springs.

"Having been born and raised in Marietta, it has been the greatest honor of my life to serve the citizens of House District 45 in the Georgia House of Representatives,” Dollar said in a news release. “I want to thank the people of East Cobb for putting their trust in me, as well as Speaker David Ralston for the confidence he has shown in me during my time as a member of the Georgia House."

Dollar said he has accepted a position with the Technical College System of Georgia as the deputy commissioner of economic development.

During his time as a lawmaker, Dollar carved out his legacy serving as chairman of the House Creative Arts and Entertainment Committee. In 2020, he authored House Bill 1032 which updated the state's film tax credit. He was also the youngest member of the Georgia legislature to serve as a committee chairman. Dollar was elected into the House in 2002.