Republican challenging Democratic incumbent Sanford Bishop in Congressional District 2 race

"What would our number one issue be right now, is pushing back against the Biden agenda which is crushing our businesses and our families right now -- they can't afford to put gas in their car. They've endured a year of this and looking at 3 more years to go, wondering how bad it's going to get, so on day one, I'm pushing back. I'm going to Washington and I'm saying, 'No more of the liberal assault on our families and our businesses.'"