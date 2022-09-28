'I can get us to the Promised Land': Senate candidate Herschel Walker brings campaign to Forsyth

He talked about support for law enforcement, farmers, Georgia education, and tighter border control

FORSYTH, Ga. — The threat of a storm isn't putting off Georgia's election season.

He's running for U.S. Senate against Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock

"I'm going to tell all of you to vote for me so I can get us to the Promised Land," says Walker.

He says this "Promised Land" includes support for law enforcement.

"We need to support our military men and women, we need to support them, we need to support our police," he says

Like the theme of his tour, he says he plans to do it through unity,

"I will continue to try and build some unity between the police and the citizen," says Walker.

He also talked about support for farmers, better Georgia education, and wanting tighter border control.

He says we can't have that without people in Congress who follow the Constitution.

"When you go to those polls, when you look down at that sheet, you'll see some people that believe in this country, that believe in America, and believe in the Constitution. That's who you want to vote for," says Walker

Folks who came out to support say Herschel's ideals won't just make for a better Georgia, but a better America.

"He was right, all this 'woke' stuff is just to divert our attention from the fuel and the energy policies and everything else that's going wrong," says supporter John Ricketson.

"He wants us to all be Americans, and take care of Georgia first, and do the right things by his voters," says supporter Jamie Higgins.

Higgins also brought his school-aged son Joey, who was excited by Walker's speech. Joey said after hearing the speech, everyone should vote for Herschel.

Ricketson said his favorite part was hearing about Walker's fight for Americans

"He's a fighter. He will fight. He's not just going to lay down," says Ricketson.

He adds that Walker has a battle ahead in his debate with Raphael Warnock, but he says he will be fine "if he stays between the guard rails and brings up the association of Warnock."

Walker ended his speech by saying that some politicians wish to control your life, but he wishes to serve.

To end the event, supporters got to meet Walker one-on-one.