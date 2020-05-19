WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Early voting is underway until June 5th. The Robins Regional Chamber hosted a virtual forum for people to get to know candidates better before they head out to vote.

Houston County District Attorney incumbent George Hartwig met challenger Arthur Creque to answer questions for 20-30 minutes.

They discussed pre-trial incarceration rates, transparency in the DA's office, and ways to improve communication with the sheriff's office.

Both weighed in on what they believe are the biggest obstacles in the justice system, including how cases could move through the courts faster.

"It's really just a question of prosecuting in a timely fashion. Every defendant has a right to a speedy trial, every victim has a right to a case to be disposed of without reasonable delay," says Creque.

Hartwig followed with, "I, as the prosecutor, cannot file a motion with the court and say on behalf of my victim, 'I'm demanding a speedy trial judge,' and get a case to trial quicker. I don't have that mechanism."

Two other candidates who participated in the forum are running for District 147 State Representative seat.

Miranda Britt is challenging incumbent Heath Clark. They weighed in on the state's response to COVID-19, support for military installations across the state, and the economic impact of the coronavirus.

Both candidates shared plans on how they would improve healthcare in rural counties, and if they believe casino gambling revenue could be used to help relieve the financial strain from COVID-19.

"I'm not opposed to casinos and gambling as long as it's not taken advantage of, as long as we're able to monitor the amount of money going in and going out," says Britt.

Heath gave an opposite response, saying, "It's not necessarily a moneymaker for states, and that's something you have to look at with this issue, that there are other areas that get affected. Where they put the casino, if it goes into Atlanta, does there need to be economic development in Atlanta?"

Franklin Wetmore is challenging Larry Walker this election season for the state Senate District 20 seat.

The candidates discussed the demands of Houston County's growing population, and balancing the state's budget after COVID-19.

They commented on government official taking pay cuts, and rural healthcare.

