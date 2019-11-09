MACON, Ga. — Anyone who’s ever heard the expression “running around like a chicken with its head cut off” could envision federal lawmakers who keep running around scratching their heads over ways to address or avoid the latest gun-control controversy.

After taking their annual August recess, members of Congress returned this week to Washington, where gun control and anti-gun control groups awaited with their spruced-up arguments over whether tougher gun control measures were or were not needed.

The August mass murders in Texas and Ohio rekindled the gun-control debate that ebbs and flows when gun-orchestrated mass murders happen anywhere in the United States.

Those opposed to gun control insist the murders could’ve been avoided or reduced if a law-abiding gun carrier had been at the scene and killed the shooter before or during the rampage. Those favoring gun control insist the killings wouldn’t have happened if the culprit hadn’t owned a firearm.

In published reports, U.S. Representative Doug Collins, a Gainesville Republican and holder of Georgia’s 9th District congressional seat, didn’t comment on how or what he’ll do regarding gun control.

“What I’m not willing to do is support legislation that will not do anything to make us safer and simultaneously infringes on the rights and liberties guaranteed by our Constitution,” Collins told reporters. But he expressed reservations about the proposed red-flag bill that would allow authorities to confiscate the firearms of persons who the officials felt could harm themselves or others.

Collins indicated red-flag procedures would infringe on the due process guaranteed to all Americans.

In the same published report, U.S. Rep. Austin Scott said he would support some changes in weapon purchases such as eliminating a procedure that allows gun dealers to transfer firearms before FBI background checks are completed.

“I think people are open to having an honest discussion on policy,” said Scott, a Tifton Republican and holder of Georgia’s 8th District congressional seat, which includes parts of north Bibb County.

“What we’re not open to is continuing the kangaroo games that have been played by the Democratic leadership, and, quite honestly, I don’t expect Speaker (Nancy) Pelosi will be willing to put a bill on the floor that President Trump will sign on guns or anything else.”

Something that President Trump will support has been the buzz words on Capitol Hill. So it appears what, if anything, the president proposes or endorses will get the nod in Washington.

Perhaps tensions could be eased if Trump and congressional members would resurrect and listen to an old country song called “Pistol Packin’ Mama.” Pistol Packin’ was a humorous country song written and sung by the late Al Dexter. Here’s some lines from the song.

“Drinkin’ beer in a cabaret And I was havin’ fun!

Until one night she caught me right, And now I’m on the run

Lay that pistol down babe, Lay that pistol down,

Pistol Packin’ Mama, Lay that pistol down.

She kicked out my windshield, She hit me over the head,

She cussed and cried, and said I lied, And I wished I was dead.

Lay that pistol down babe, Lay that pistol down.

Pistol Packin’ Mama, Lay that pistol down.”

We’ll see if the president and Congress can agree on legislation that gun owners and gun control advocates can accept as a possible solution to eliminating mass killings in the country. Just saying "lay those pistols and rifles down" probably won’t do it.

