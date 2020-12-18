Secretary of State says he condemns alleged firing of 2 Fulton poll managers

'Though we have found no credible evidence of widespread fraud, it is important that individuals can raise their voice when they believe they have seen wrongdoing.'

ATLANTA — Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger issued a statement claiming two Fulton County poll managers were fired "purely for raising concerns" and said he would like to see them rehired.

In a news release Friday, Raffensperger called for the poll managers he claimed were fired, Suzi Voyles and Bridget Thorne, to be allowed to work future elections. They served as poll managers last month and had done so in the past, as well. The secretary claimed they raised concerns about the execution of the election. He said it's important for Georgians to feel they can speak up if they feel they've seen any wrongdoings.

“I condemn in the strongest terms the decision by Fulton County elections officials to fire two poll managers purely for raising concerns about the November elections,” said Raffensperger in the statement.

“Though we have found no credible evidence of widespread fraud, it is important that individuals can raise their voice when they believe they have seen wrongdoing. Retribution against whistleblowers poses a threat to the continued strength and vibrancy of our democracy," he added.

11Alive reached out to Fulton County election officials for a statement regarding Raffensperger's comments. We are waiting for a response.