A new bill proposed in the Georgia House of Representatives would raise the minimum legal age to get married, from 16 years old to 17.

HB 228 would also require anyone who is 17 to have been emancipated from their parents, or provide the requirements for filing a petition to become emancipated.

The bill’s primary author is Andrew J. Welch (R-McDonough) and had its first reading in the House on Monday, Feb. 11.

