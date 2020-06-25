Agriculture Secretary Perdue in Georgia for rural development announcement

The USDA secretary will be in Bremen and Cartersville this morning.

ATLANTA — U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue is in Georgia this morning to meet with Gov. Brian Kemp and attend a rural development announcement in Bremen.

According to the USDA secretary's office, Perdue will attend the announcement of a funding program to bring high-speed broadband internet access to rural Georgia communities in Heard, Troup and Carroll Counties at 9:30 a.m.

The program is called ReConnect and Perdue, who was governor of Georgia from 2003-11, will speak to the press following the announcement, according to his office.

Later, the USDA secretary is scheduled to join the American Farm Bureau President Zippy Duvall in Cartersville to pass out school meals with Cartersville City Schools staff.