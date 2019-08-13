ATLANTA — After much speculation surrounding Stacey Abrams' next move, she has officially decided against a presidential run.

11Alive confirmed Tuesday afternoon through an Abrams aide that the former Georgia gubernatorial candidate isn't seeking to be the nation's leader. The aide told 11Alive that she is comfortable with the current pool of Democratic hopefuls.

Abrams, who lost to Gov. Brian Kemp in the 2018 election, has become a notable member of the Democratic Party.

She is expected speak at the IUPAT Convention in Las Vegas Tuesday, for a "very big announcement" according to her Facebook page. However, she is not expected to announce a run for president.

Since her loss to Kemp, Abrams has spent her time advocating for voter rights and fair elections. Fair Fight, a group backed by Abrams, filed a lawsuit with others alleging there are serious and unconstitutional flaws within Georgia's election process.

She also testified before a House Judiciary Committee in Washington, D.C. in June to discuss voting practices.

Abrams also waded into the debate over Georgia's new "heartbeat" abortion bill a few months ago, after Kemp to sign the controversial legislation into law. Barring any legal holdups, the law will take effect Jan. 1, 2020 and will ban abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected.

Several from the Hollywood film industry vowed to take their Georgia productions elsewhere. In an attempt to smooth tensions, Abrams traveled to California to meet with members of the film industry. Abrams told 11Alive's Faith Abubey the discussions were "incredibly productive."

