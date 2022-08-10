Stacey Abrams tests positive for COVID-19, campaign official says

The Democratic gubernatorial nominee delivered an address that was open to the public Tuesday night.

ATLANTA — Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams has tested positive for COVID-19 Wednesday morning, her campaign said.

They said she is fully-vaccinated and is tested daily. They added that she tested negative on Monday and again on Tuesday before her "Georgia Thrives" speech where she outlined her vision for the state's economy.

"Consistent with the CDC guidelines, she will isolate at home and looks forward to traveling across the state to meet Georgians as soon as possible," a campaign spokesperson said.

They went on to say that she is experiencing only "mild symptoms."

Abrams has been active on the campaign trail -- meeting with residents across the state -- and had multiple one-on-one network interviews over the weekend, including one with Chuck Todd on NBC's 'Meet the Press' and CNN's 'State of the Union.'