Supporters of Democratic nominee host 'Ridin' with Biden' event in downtown Macon

MACON, Ga. — Supporters of Democratic nominee Joe Biden are holding their own event in downtown Macon on Friday.

Biden for President Georgia and the Georgia Democratic Party of Georgia are hosting a "Ridin' with Biden" car parade and a news conference on healthcare.

This comes just hours before President Trump's rally in Macon, set to be held at 7 p.m. at the Macon Regional Airport on Friday.

The parade started at 11:30 a.m. and they'll make stops at ballot drop box locations across the city.

They're encouraging people to return their ballots and vote early.

Vice President Joe Biden released a statement ahead of Trump's Macon rally on Friday night.

A statement from the democratic nominee says President Trump is hosting events that "continue to disregard public health guidance and the CDC and is now taking his disregard for COVID-19 to Macon, Georgia."

A contract between Macon-Bibb County and the Trump campaign says that under Governor Kemp's executive order, people at the rally should maintain a six-foot distance from each other and that people are required to wear masks unless they can maintain that social distance.

We reached out to the Trump campaign to see how they are preparing to keep everyone safe. They sent this statement: