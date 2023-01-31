Tennessee Senate passes bill that would ban drag shows on public property

The bill would make it illegal for drag shows to be held on public property or anywhere viewable by children.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Update (2/16):

The Tennessee Senate passed a bill, 26-6, to update existing state laws regarding adult cabaret performances to more strictly limit drag performance in the state on Thursday, Feb. 9.

East Tennessee senators Briggs, Massey, Niceley, Southerland, Swann and Yager voted "YES" to the bill's passage. Speak McNally did not vote.

On Feb. 8, the House Bill counterpart was referred to the civil justice committee and placed on the calendar for Feb. 14. It passed that committee and the House of Representatives is expected to vote on it Feb. 23.

If passed, the law would take effect on July 1, 2023.

The Tennessee General Assembly has advanced a bill that would update existing state laws regarding adult cabaret performances to more strictly limit drag performances in the state.

Senator Jack Johnson (R-Franklin) and Representative Chris Todd (R-Jackson) introduced Senate/House Bill 0003 in November. On Jan. 31, the Senate Judiciary Committee voted 7-1 to recommend the Senate Bill for passage -- sending it to the Senate Calendar Committee. The House Bill counterpart also was recommended for passage by the Criminal Justice Subcommittee and referred to the full committee.

The bill, if passed, would update existing laws regarding adult cabaret performances that regulate things like strip shows to more strongly target drag shows in the state and limit the kinds of venues they can be performed in. It also expands the definition to ensure any sort of drag performance would be considered an "adult cabaret performance."

Currently, the existing Tennessee law already considers "male or female impersonators" as a form of adult cabaret performance. The bill adds more specificity to the definition to include, "male or female impersonators who provide entertainment that appeals to a prurient interest, or similar entertainers, regardless of whether or not performed for consideration."

On top of expanding the definition, the bill would make it illegal for any sort of adult cabaret performance to be held on public property or "in a location where the adult cabaret performance could be viewed by a person who is not an adult." It also prevents cities or counties from adopting or upholding existing local ordinances or regulations that conflict with the state's law.

Private establishments such as bars and restaurants would be able to host such shows, but it would require them to check IDs to ensure patrons are 18 and older.