This is a column of opinion and analysis by 13WMAZ's Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist, Randall Savage.

Many Republicans believe illegal immigrants should be rounded up, packed on cattle trucks like smoked sardines in four-ounce cans and hauled back Mexico.

That's especially true when an illegal immigrant is accused of some misdeed. If the illegal allegedly commits a heinous crime such as aggravated assault, murder or rape, GOP hardliners can't get the accused offender in the slammer fast enough.

Renewed cries of build President Trump's proposed wall between Mexico and the United States erupt in Republican circles around the nation. They contend that's what happens when illegal immigrants are allowed to sneak into the country and roam impeded where ever they want.

So it was Tuesday when 24-year-old illegal immigrant Cristhian Bahena Rivera was charged with murder in connection with the death of Iowa college student Mollie Tibbetts.

An avid runner, Tibbetts went jogging on the evening of July 18. She was reported missing the next day when she didn't report for work. Several people were questioned about her disappearance, including a boyfriend who authorities determined was out of the state when Tibbetts disappeared.

On Tuesday, Tibbetts decomposing body was found covered with corn stalks in a farm field. Rivera allegedly took authorities to the body.

After the body was discovered and Rivera was charged with murder, politicians - primarily Republicans - again cried out that officials must rid the nation of illegal immigrants. The deport them movement even made it into Georgia's gubernatorial race.

Republican hopeful Brian Kemp, who contended in a campaign ad that he'd use his own truck to haul illegals back to Mexico, commented on the alleged Tibbetts' murder. "Herd 'em up, haul 'em out" is a major theme of his campaign.

Sometimes, however, things don't unfold as first seen.

By all published accounts, Rivera was indeed an illegal immigrant. He was an employee at Yarrabee Farms, an outfit owned by the family of former Iowa official Craig Lang.

Craig Lang is a former president of the Iowa Farm Bureau Federation. He's also a 2018 candidate for Iowa's secretary of agriculture.

In joining fellow Republicans around the nation, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds attacked the believed lax immigration laws that could have lead to Tibbetts' alleged murder.

"As Iowans, we are heartbroken, and we are angry," Reynolds wrote on twitter.

Meanwhile, Dane Lang - Craig Lang's brother, released a statement, saying he was surprised that Rivera had been charged with murder.

"This individual has worked at our farms for four years, was vetted through the government's E-Verify system, and was an employee in good standing," his statement read. "Yarrabee Farms follows all laws related to verifying employee are legal to work in the United States."

The Yarrabee spokesperson apparently contradicted comments from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. In a statement released to an Iowa newspaper, Homeland Security officials said Rivera is an undocumented immigrant who has been living in the United States between four and seven years.

Let's hope hardcore anti-immigrant Republicans don't trip over themselves as they backpedal from this one.

