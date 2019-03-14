It’s enough to make a lawmaking lawyer throw up his hands, toss his gavel and abandon his position as trail boss over the herd of conservative Republicans who control Georgia’s House of Representatives.

Yep, House Speaker David Ralston -- known for plucking Democrats and jerking tails to get what he wants – finds his own feathers being ruffled by fellow Republicans who think he should walk away from his lofty roost and spend more time practicing law, his true profession.

The controversy began a few days after some nosy reporters with the Atlanta Journal Constitution and Channel 2 Action News published stories that revealed Ralston used a quirky state law that he helped write to postpone court dates for his clients.

That law requires judges to grant postponements to law-making lawyers if the court dates conflicts with their lawmaking duties. “In 21 cases examined in four counties over a 2-year period,” the published reports say, “he filed 57 requests for continuances.” Those continuances included cases ranging from child molestation and assault to driving under the influence and making terroristic threats.

Instead of apologizing and promising to alter his behavior, Ralston dug in his heels, maintaining that he hadn’t done anything wrong and had complied with the state continuance law. He didn’t mention that he helped write the law. But Ralston did say he’d form a committee to examine the postponement thing to see if changes were needed.

That appeased the majority of the head-bobbing Republicans who side with Ralston on issues ranging from gun control to abortion. But some in the GOP camp called for Ralston’s head, encouraging the speaker to resign his position immediately.

A major Ralston critic is Representative David Clark, a Buford Republican. Clark wants Ralston to turn in the speaker’s gavel, and last weekend during a gathering of Republican county conventions, he served as a key player in the group that adopted a resolution saying Ralston needs to step down because of his “egregious abuse of power and moral turpitude.”

Other former and current state officials heaped praise on Ralston and his accomplishment during his 10-year stint as speaker. Those officials included former governors Roy Barnes, a Democrat, and Nathan Deal, a Republican.

While avoiding a firm stance on the issue, Gov. Brian Kemp says he looks forward to continue working with Ralston on legislative issues.

Mentioned in the published report is the postponed case of a now young woman who filled a complaint against traveling preacher who allegedly raped and molested her when she was 14 years old. The preacher, the alleged victim said, sexually assaulted her when he stayed at her family ‘s home in Hiawassee. Ralston, the report says, used the legislative loophole to get the case postponed eight times.

The alleged victim attends therapy sessions each week in hopes of recovering from the attack, her parents said in the report. But while trying to overcome the ordeal, the parents said, she also attempts to retain the memory of the incident so she’ll be able to withstand cross examination if the case every gets to court.

“I think Mr. Ralston knows exactly what he’s doing,” the alleged victim’s mother said in the published report.

Ralston isn’t expected to step down. Instead, he’s thumbed his nose at the situation and the resignation resolutions adopted by disgruntled Republicans.

“People can take a look at it and sort through the fact from the fiction and see what’s there,” Ralston said. “If people want to drop the resolution, it’s certainly a free country to do that.”

Apparently, he’s operating on the belief that this ruckus, like others before it, will bury itself in the growing graveyard of political gaffes. At this writing, it appears he’s on the right track.

RANDALL SAVAGE