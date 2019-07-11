ATLANTA — President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence are visiting Atlanta on Friday, part of a two-pronged trip in which the president will attend a fundraiser and launch a black voter outreach campaign.

It will be the president's second visit to the city this year after he was here for an opioid summit in April.

Here's everything you need to know about how Trump's visit might affect Atlanta:

The president will arrive at Dobbins Air Reserve Base: Trump is expected to arrive in Georgia aboard Air Force One sometime late in the morning.

Traveling to the fundraiser will affect traffic: As the president's motorcade leaves Marietta and travels to Buckhead, road closures along the undisclosed route can be expected. Plan for things to be slow anywhere in the area.

The fundraiser is closed to the public: It is the first of the two events, and according to Politico will help raise money for the Trump campaign, the Republican National Committee, and Sen. David Perdue's reelection campaign.

It will affect Buckhead traffic: The fundraiser is being held at a location in Buckhead that is not being announced to the public. Standard Secret Service security operations will affect roads in the area.

The "Black Voices for Trump" Coalition launch is a public event: It starts at 2 p.m. at the Georgia World Congress Center.

Tickets are still available: Those who wish to attend can register at the Trump campaign site here.

It will affect Downtown traffic: No road closures have been officially announced, but it's likely that the major streets around the World Congress Center - Ivan Allen Jr. Boulevard to the north, Northside Drive to the west, Centennial Olympic Park Drive to the south, and Marietta Street to the east - will all likely be impacted. Streets leading directly to the exhibition building - Andrew Young International Blvd., Simpson St. and Elliott St. are likely to be completely inaccessible.

Highways impacted: The Atlanta Police Department put out an alert and said two motorcades will move through the city impacting I-285, Ga. 400, I-75 and the downtown connector.

MARTA impacts: Rail service at Lindbergh, Arts Center, Buckhead, and Medical Center will be impacted at approximately noon and 4 p.m., for 10-15 minutes as the presidential motorcade arrives and departs from events in the city.

He will depart Georgia after the "Black Voices" event: The president is expected to leave late in the afternoon, traveling back to Marietta - likely through the Downtown Connector - at a time that could interrupt Friday commutes home.

