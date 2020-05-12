Trump visit to Georgia today | Everything you need to know

The president is attending a rally this evening in support of Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue.

ATLANTA — President Donald Trump today will visit Georgia, which has been on his mind frequently in the month since the 2020 election.

The president, who filed suit as a named plaintiff in Georgia for the first time yesterday, will be attending a rally for Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, billed as a "Victory Rally."

The basics

Who : President Donald Trump

: President Donald Trump What : Rally with Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue

: Rally with Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue Where : Valdosta Regional Airport in Valdosta, Ga.

: Valdosta Regional Airport in Valdosta, Ga. When : 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 5

: 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 5 Streaming : Here on 11Alive.com and the 11Alive YouTube channel

: Here on 11Alive.com and the 11Alive YouTube channel How to register for tickets: You can do so here

The president has tweeted frequently about Georgia in the weeks since the election, often excoriating Gov. Brian Kemp for, by Trump's reckoning, not doing enough to pressure Sec. of State Brad Raffensperger to treat claims of fraud more seriously.

It's not clear at what length he'll speak about Georgia's political situation at the rally, being held at 7 p.m. at the Valdosta Regional Airport. Valdosta is in Lowndes County in south Georgia, on the border with Florida.

It's also not clear if Sen. Loeffler herself will be in attendance, after the tragic death of one of her campaign staffers yesterday. That staffer, Harrison Deal, was also a close family friend of the Kemps.

Neither Loeffler nor Kemp attended a rally in Savannah yesterday with Vice President Mike Pence in the wake of the tragedy.