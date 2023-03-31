Here are the differences between the Manhattan, Fulton County cases against Donald Trump

Trump was indicted by a New York Grand Jury Thursday

ATLANTA — In a historic move, a grand jury in New York has returned an indictment against former U.S. President Donald Trump, making him the first-ever former president to face an indictment. The charges are connected to alleged hush money payments made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels before Trump took office.

While the charges are expected to center on falsifying business records, which is a misdemeanor offense, there is also a possibility that the case could be linked to a larger scheme, leading to felony charges against the former president. The indictment is believed to involve Trump and the Trump Organization.

"We do have a good idea that it's about falsifying of business records. So it's not one of these post-election insurrection-related cases," Georgia State law professor and Attorney Anthony Kreis said.

Differences between cases

Meanwhile, in Fulton County, Georgia, a separate investigation is ongoing. According to Kreis, this investigation is more linear than the New York case. However, more people than just Trump could potentially face charges in this case. Kreis named Rudy Giuliani, John Eastman, the fake electors, and Mark Meadows as individuals who could be involved in a broad conspiracy.

Kreis also pointed out that the two cases are very different from each other in terms of complexity and the amount of investigation and resources behind them. The New York case stems from events prior to Trump taking office, while the Fulton County case has more to do with what happened after the 2020 election.

Both cases represent significant legal challenges for the former president and his associates. It remains to be seen how they will unfold. The indictments and investigations are expected to draw national attention, and they could have significant political implications for the former president and his future prospects.