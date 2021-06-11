Vice President Kamala Harris to visit Atlanta next Friday

According to officials, the vice president plans to highlight how easy it is to get the vaccine.

ATLANTA — Kamala Harris is set to visit Atlanta next Friday to promote COVID-19 vaccinations, White House officials confirmed.

According to officials, the vice president plans to highlight how easy it is to get the vaccine. Harris will also "mobilize education efforts" to reach Georgians who have yet to receive either the Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen vaccines.

As of June 10, 6% of Georgia residents are in between their first and second doses. 35% of Georgians are fully vaccinated and 59% of the eligible Georgia population have yet to receive the vaccine.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, the Pfizer vaccine is available for people 12 years and older and requires two shots. The Moderna vaccine is available for ages 18 and up and requires two shots The J&J vaccine requires one shot.