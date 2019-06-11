WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Eric Langston and Charlie Bibb will meet in a runoff in the Warner Robins Post 2 City Council race.

Langston received 1,474 votes, or 37 percent, and Bibb got 1,345 votes, or 34 percent.

Opponent Stephen Baughier ended the race with 1,183 -- 30 percent of the total vote.

Eric Langston works at Robins Air Force Base. Last month, he said he is ready for the city's potential to be unleashed.

"City council has an enormous role to play to ensure that we leverage any and all potential and take advantage of any and all opportunities. There's more to do and it can't wait -- not five years, not even three years, but now," Langston said.

Charlie Bibb, an ordained minister, explained last month why he ran for city council.

"I love people. I absolutely love my city and I want to make a difference. I want to leave my city way better than I found it. I want to make a difference, not only now, but for generations to come," said Bibb.

RELATED: Meet the candidates: Post 2 hopefuls outline their goals for Warner Robins

RELATED: Warner Robins council candidates meet in forum

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.