Warner Robins mayor, council discuss public safety portion of their proposed budget

At this moment, the Warner Robins 2023 fiscal budget is a draft; and right now, half the proposed budget is going towards public safety.

The city proposed more than $27.5 million for the fire department and law enforcement.

"The commitment is there," Lauritsen said. "I feel like counsel and mayor feel like public safety is our number one priority."

"The City of Warner Robins like many other municipalities have room to tighten up their belt, without reducing any resources; and that's exactly what we are doing. We are actually providing additional resources to the city. We are providing additional resources without increasing taxes and that's what we will continue to do; and so, as time goes on, you may see budgets decrease any more. That means we are spending less, but we are not reducing our resources. That's what every great business owner strives to do," Patrick said.

"Currently, in the budget, we have enough funded to hire additional officers, however, if the need arises and we are able to hire even more, we would make those adjustments anytime. It's not like whatever is passed on tomorrow is set in stone for the next 365 days. That's not the way it works. When needs arise, we respond to the needs and I am fully confident that this mayor and this counsel will respond financially, in any area needed, to make this community safe, and thrive, and be what it's supposed to be," Lauritsen said.

Thursday night, at a special meeting, they'll vote and adopt a final budget.

The city will host its final budget hearing tomorrow at 5pm. Its open for public comment.

"For the first budget of my term, it is extremely important to show that this administration is about 'our people.' 'Our people' include our public safety. Our public safety is extremely important to our community, because safety is important to our community, so, please, everyone who has questions about our budget, if they want to hear the truth of what's happening with our public safety, please come out and hear all those great details," Patrick said.

Afterward, they will present the budget and council will vote on it in a special called meeting.