Warner Robins mayoral candidates make final pitches before Election Day

Mayoral candidate LaRhonda Patrick and incumbent Randy Toms spent their last day of the campaign conducting business as usual.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Early voting has ended, but for Warner Robins mayoral candidates, the work isn't over.

Polls open for dozens of races across Central Georgia in just 8 hours.

From mayoral races and council seats to sales taxes and liquor, there's a lot for voters in Central Georgia to decide on Tuesday, including the race Warner Robins.

For weeks, Warner Robins mayoral candidates have been preparing for November 2.

LaRhonda Patrick was busy making her final pitch for the mayoral seat on the last day of campaigning.

"I had some interviews with some radio stations and I have some more meetings set up in the afternoon with individuals I haven't met," Patrick said.

Mayor Toms was occupied with his usual duties within the Warner Robins government.

"For me, it's been meeting with some department directors and getting ready for tonight's council meeting like I always do," Toms said.

Both say it has been a process.

Patrick said, "I've learned that I have a lot of courage throughout this process and patience and endurance. Those are three things i can tell you I've learned with certainty."

"If you're not doing something, then you're thinking about what you need to be doing or you're thinking about what you didn't do and how can you reach people," said Toms.

As their last pitches, Patrick wants you to know she's ready to make history as the city's first woman mayor, while Toms says there's still more work for him to do.

"I am the first female to run for the office of mayor, but I believe women belong in every place. Decisions are being made and the City of Warner Robins doesn't have a female's perspective, and I'm looking to give that perspective, not just for females, also mothers, also veterans -- everyone," Patrick said.

Toms said, "I think in the next four years under my administration, the people are going to be amazed at what's already in place to move forward with a downtown development in the Watson Boulevard area. We've been focused on that for the last several months -- with the new Economic Development director, we're moving in that direction."

13WMAZ held a forum with the mayoral candidates last month and got their thoughts on a range of topics.