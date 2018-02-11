ATLANTA, Ga. -- Though his voice was weak from a full day of campaigning, Barack Obama delivered a energetic speech in support of Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams in Atlanta on Friday.

Obama was the featured speaker at a "Get out the Vote" rally along with Abrams and other Democratic candidates at Forbes Arena at Morehouse College. Other speakers included Rep. John Lewis, former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder, the Democratic candidate for Georgia's Sixth Congressional seat Lucy McBath and, of course, Abrams herself.

Abrams talked about mental health, expanding Medicare, helping grow small businesses, as well as the expansions of human rights.

“As someone once said- we must be the change we wish to see.”

"I'm here for one simple reason, I'm here to ask you to vote,Obama said.

"This Tuesday I believe may be the most important election of our lifetime," he said. "That's saying something because some of those elections were mine."

He took the opportunity to talk about the politics in Washington D.C., healthcare, and the ongoing controversy surrounding the U.S.- Mexico border. He also made a reference to President Donald Trump's comments about birthright citizenship. Trump said in an interview that he planned to sign an executive order ending "birthright citizenship" for the children of non-American citizens who are born on U.S. soil.

"If you believe in the Constitution ,you have to know that no one person can decide who is an American citizen and who's not," Obama said.

The Georgia governor's race is one of the most closely-watched contests of the 2018 midterm election. If elected, Abrams would be the first African American woman governor in the United States.

"Make history here in Georgia," he said.

When Obama ended his speech, Abrams and a few other women running in other Georgia races took the stage with the former president.

On Wednesday, thousands stood for hours in long lines to get tickets for the event. Those tickets do not guarantee admission, according to the Georgia Democratic Party.

Kemp, the current Georgia secretary of state, won a contested Republican primary in July largely by embracing Donald Trump and by airing controversial TV advertisements highlighting his opposition to illegal immigration and his support for the Second Amendment.

Trump gave his support to Kemp days before the GOP runoff and has continued to show his support for the Republican candidate.

"Georgia Secretary of State Brian Kemp will be a great governor," President Trump tweeted on Oct. 20. "He has been successful at whatever he has done, and has prepared for this very difficult and complex job for many years. He has my Strong Endorsement. His opponent is totally unqualified. Would destroy a great state!"

Polls have Abrams and Kemp virtually tied, making a December a possibility should neither candidate get more than 50 percent of the vote. Libertarian Ted Metz is also in the race.

On Thursday, Vice President Mike Pence stumped for Kemp in Georgia, while Oprah Winfrey held two town halls in support of Abrams.

