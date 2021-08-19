Businesses don't have to follow local indoor mask mandates, Gov. Kemp says

The governor's latest executive order says businesses in Georgia cities with mandates no longer have to comply with them

ATLANTA — Businesses in Georgia no longer have to comply with local government ordinances requiring face coverings if they don’t want to, according to Gov. Brian Kemp.

Kemp made the announcement Thursday at a press conference in the state capitol about his latest executive order.

He says businesses can’t survive another round of shutdowns and, with three vaccines for COVID-19 widely available, that order exempts businesses from following local ordinances.

This means small businesses in cities with indoor mask mandates or vaccination policies do not have to follow them.

Kemp says businesses are free to observe the ordinances if they choose, but they are not bound by them.

The governor’s latest executive order is on the heels of cities like Atlanta and Savannah, who recently issued indoor mask mandates.