Pastor Paul Little says he plans on educating the community about the new law so they are informed when the next election comes.

MACON, Ga. — Some faith leaders in Macon are reacting to the passing of Senate Bill 202. A group of pastors went to Atlanta Thursday to rally against the bill that became law.

Bibb Mount Zion pastor Paul Little traveled to Atlanta to rally against the controversial election bill. Little says local clergy and pastors gathered with more than 100 people outside of the Gold Dome.

"We are calling it Jim Crow 2.0 -- it is simply a reflection of some of the former's things that were put in place to hinder us from voting. Now, we are seeing new tactics that is designed to keep people of color from exercising their democratic right," Little said.

Little says limiting the drop box locations for ballots, absentee voting requirements, and more disenfranchises Black people.

"Considering the fact you can't pass out water to people who may be in line, so think about how that impacts our seniors and those who may have medical concerns. I think it is deplorable those type of things are being put in place," Little said.

Connie Gantt agreed, saying the law will suppress the vote for African Americans and other minorities.

"We have fought too hard to get us to where we are today for this to take us way back -- you are trying to suppress people from voting," Gantt said.

Gantt and Little say they will keep on fighting to make sure everyone is educated on the new law.