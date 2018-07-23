Even though it's dominated political headlines for almost two months, the GOP governor's runoff between Brian Kemp and Casey Cagle isn't the only item on the ballot on July 24.

Here's what other races voters will be deciding:

Republican Lieutenant Governor

State Sen. David Shafer faces former state Rep. Geoff Duncan. The winner faces Democrat Sarah Riggs Amico in the fall to become Georgia's first new lieutenant governor in more than a decade, as Casey Cagle is running for governor.

Republican Secretary of State

State Rep. Brad Raffensperger vs. former Alpharetta mayor David Belle Isle, with the winner facing Democrat John Barrow in November. This race will determine who succeeds Brian Kemp, also running for governor, as secretary of state.

Georgia House District 141

Dale Washburn and Gary Bechtel will face off for Rep. Allen Peake's seat, which covers south Monroe County and north Bibb County. For more information on both candidates, click here.

Georgia House District 144

The two Democratic candidates running are Jessica Walden and Gregory Odoms. The winner will face Republican Danny Mathis in the November election. For WMAZ's coverage on both candidates, click here.

When can you vote?

The runoff election is Tuesday, July 24. Early voting has ended.

Where can you vote?

Make sure to check your polling location before you go to vote to make sure it has not changed. You can input your information into your My Ga. Voter Page to get your polling location, a sample ballot and hours: https://www.mvp.sos.ga.gov/MVP/mvp.do

Here are helpful links for Georgia Voter Questions:

Election results: 13wmaz.com/elections

Register to vote online: sos.ga.gov/elections

Change voter registration address: sos.ga.gov/elections

Check registration status: www.mvp.sos.ga.gov/MVP/mvp.do

Election offices by county: http://sos.ga.gov/cgi-bin/countyregistrarsindex.asp

Ga Votes App: Apple or Android app store

