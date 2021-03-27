Pregnant mom who died in Phoenix crash was a Navy veteran, leaves 6-year-old daughter behind

Samantha Bean-Lansman, 26, was eight-months-pregnant when she and her unborn son died following a crash in Phoenix this week.

PHOENIX — Samantha Bean-Lansman was almost nine-months pregnant with her second child when she and her unborn son died after being involved in a vehicle accident on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old U.S. Navy veteran was driving eastbound on McDowell Road on her way to work when police say she allegedly failed to stop at a red light, hitting a truck that was making a left turn on 52nd Street.

“Samantha was a loving and caring mother,” said Paul Sheston, a friend who is speaking on behalf of the family. “The baby was due in April, her last ultrasound was this week.”

Sheston works with Samantha’s mother, he says he was with her when a Phoenix detective called her and gave her the tragic news.

“Her mom basically just collapsed in grief and anguish, inconsolable and you would expect,” he added.

After hearing the news, Sheston says he drove to the scene of the crash. Adding that he spoke to officers there and provided those details with the family, but they still question how the crash happened.

“Samantha was a very prudent and cautious driver, and would be even more so being pregnant,” Sheston said.

12 News reached out to police to see if the investigation into the accident was final but have yet to hear back.

“They are trying to hold it together as best they can and the one thing that will end up saving the family and pulling them together is Allie,” said Sheston.

Allie is Samantha’s six-year-old-daughter, who is now left without a mother, but not without an army of love and support.

As her family begins their grieving process, friends say tell your loved ones you care for them.

“Hug them and love on them as much as you can, you should take that opportunity because it can be gone in a split second as we saw here,” Sheston added.

The family has set up a GoFundMe account to help with funeral expenses and to establish an educational fund for Samantha’s six-year-old daughter.