After over 50 years, Priscilla the Pink Pig retires

ATLANTA — A beloved Atlanta holiday tradition of over 50 years is coming to an end.

In a statement, Children's Healthcare of Atlanta has confirmed Priscilla the Pink Pig is retiring this year.

The popular holiday ride at Lenox Square Mall's Macy's has entertained many for more than five decades.

During that time, Macy's has donated portions of ticket sales for the ride -- totaling nearly $1 million -- to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta.

In the statement, Children's said the hospital is maintaining their longstanding partnership with the massive retail chain.

"Macy’s has donated a commemorative collection of items for purchase," Children's Healthcare of Atlanta wrote.