ATLANTA — Producers are currently casting individuals in Georgia who have received the HOPE Scholarship and maintained and graduated with HOPE to be featured in a digital documentary.

Below is a casting breakdown.

Casting Breakdown:

Did you receive, maintain, and graduate with the HOPE Scholarship while attending college in Georgia? Do you have an interesting story to tell? We want to hear from you!

Hylton Casting is seeking recipients of the HOPE Scholarship who maintained and graduated with HOPE and reside in Georgia to be featured in a digital documentary, showcasing inspiring stories about how HOPE enables students to get a college education, achieve their dreams, and give back to their communities by creating real change through any chosen field.

To submit, please visit: https://hyltoncasting.com/castinghopescholars/