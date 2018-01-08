ROME, Ga. -- A Rome man is facing charges that he allegedly filmed a nude mentally disabled man.

Crawford Alexander Cammack is being held without bond in the Floyd County jail and is charged with felony exploitation and intimidation of a disabled adult, along with misdemeanor violating a prohibition on nude or sexually explicit electronic transmissions.

According to police, the incident happened May 20 at an undisclosed location. Cammack allegedly told the 29-year-old man, who police said has the mental capacity of a small child, that he had "spiders on him," and then allegedly filmed his reaction and put the video on Facebook. The victim shed his clothes in the video.

The victim was under the care of the Highland Rivers Mental Health Clinic.

Rome police Investigator Tony Yarbrough said Cammack did not know the victim except in passing.

untitled_1533141765038.png
Crawford Cammack

"The victim was being picked on from pure-out meanness," said Yarbrough, who said the victim's father works all day and sometimes leaves his son alone. The man has been known to wander his neighborhood.

Cammack bonded out of jail shortly before noon on Wednesday on a $11,200 bond.

